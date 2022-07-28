The Cure Announce Wish 30th Anniversary Reissue With 24 Unreleased Tracks

The Cure have announced a 30th anniversary edition of their 1992 album Wish. The deluxe edition will feature 24 previously unreleased tracks and four that were previously only available from the mail order-only tape Lost Wishes. The album itself has been newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

“There’s a side to the album which I had kind of forgotten, a very gentle, yearning thing which is quite beautiful,” Smith said of Wish in a press release. “‘Trust’ is one of the best things we’ve ever done I think, it’s played with great feeling, and ‘To Wish Impossible Things’ is another gorgeous, melancholic piece… in fact it could well be my favourite song on the record.”

“In the studio control room it all sounded excellent, but I got too busy sorting out our upcoming concerts to properly oversee the mastering,” he continued, explaining why he was so eager to eventually re-tackle Wish again. “It was too late to do anything about it; the album was out, and we were off around the world again. It has really bugged for me for a very long time. It has taken 30 years, but finally, finally my Wish has come true.”

The new anniversary edition of Wish will be available as a 3CD 45-track edition (the most expansive), a 2xLP vinyl edition, a 1CD edition, and it will also be available digitally. Everything but the vinyl comes out on 10/7 — the vinyl will be released on 11/25. More details are available at here.

Check out the tracklist and “Uyea Sound,” a rare track that appears on the Lost Wishes tape, below.

WISH Deluxe Edition

CD1 Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

01: Open (6:51)

02: High (3:37)

03: Apart (6:38)

04: From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05: Wendy Time (5:13)

06: Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07: Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08: Trust (5:32)

09: A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10: Cut (5:55)

11: To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12: End (6:45)

CD2 Demos – All previously unreleased versions. *Unreleased track.

01: The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

02: Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away” (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]

03: A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]

04: Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]

05: This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7″]

06: Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12″]

07: To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]

08: Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]

09: T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40) *

10: Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20) *

11: Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48) *

12: T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14) *

13: Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12″]

14: A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12″]

15: Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7″]

16: Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]

17: Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26) *

18: T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17) *

19: Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41) *

20: Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10) *

21: Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35) *

CD3: ’Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased.

*Unreleased track **Unreleased version

01: Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

02: Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

03: Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

04: The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

05: A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47) *

06: From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36) **

07: Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12″]

08: High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12″]

09: Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)

10: Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12″]

11: A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12″]

12: End [Paris Live 92] (8:38) **

WISH 2LP Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. Vinyl cut by Milles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

A1: Open (6:51)

A2: High (3:37)

A3: Apart (6:38)

B1: From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

B2: Wendy Time (5:13)

B3: Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

C1: Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

C2: Trust (5:32)

C3: A Letter To Elise (5:14)

D1: Cut (5:55)

D2: To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

D3: End (6:45)

LOST WISHES D2C Exclusive replica cassette EP

SIDE A

01: Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28)

02: Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22)

SIDE B

03: Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47)

04: The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12)

WISH 1CD – Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

01: Open (6:51)

02: High (3:37)

03: Apart (6:38)

04: From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05: Wendy Time (5:13)

06: Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07: Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08: Trust (5:32)

09: A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10: Cut (5:55)

11: To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12: End (6:45)