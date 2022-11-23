Rozi Plain’s new album PRIZE will be upon us before we know it. In the meantime she’s shared a new single. “Help” is a dusk-shaded metropolitan pop song lit by Plain’s holographic vocal, flashes of classy brass, and some appealing digital textures. A note about it from Rozi:

I think “Help” is my favourite song on the new album. We turned it into what it became up in the snow in Glasgow with Gerard and Jamie.

A feeling can be a moving target and trying to track it down isn’t always possible. Sometimes it’s slipped away without you even knowing. Beloved things change and its okay but can require a lot of deep digging.

Cole Pulice playing the saxophone (sound a bit like strings)! The harp is Serafina Steer! James Howard playing the guitar (sounds a bit like an accordion). Amaury Ranger on bass. Gerard Black on a hundred different keyboards! Jamie Whitby Coles drums. I’m so honoured to have all these musicians who’s work I love so much playing on this song.