Ethel Cain has shared a new song, “Famous Last Words (An Ode To Eaters),” which was inspired by the Luca Guadagnino film Bones And All, which hit theaters nationwide this week. The movie co-stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as cannibals (or “eaters”) who fall in love — it’s quite good!

“can’t stop thinking abt bones and all,” Ethel Cain wrote on SoundCloud. “this one’s for lee and maren <3" (Those are the names of Chalamet and Russell's characters.) The movie itself features an original score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Listen to “Famous Last Words” below.

Ethel Cain’s debut album Preacher’s Daughter came out earlier this year.