Stream Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’s Score For Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All

Bones And All, author Camille DeAngelis’ award-winning novel about teenage cannibals in love, has been adapted into a feature film, which reunites Call Me By Your Name director and star Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet. The movie hits theaters today, and its original score is out too. Given the subject matter, you may not be surprised to learn that Nine Inch Nails guys Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, some of the most in-demand composers in Hollywood, were hired for this one. Stream the duo’s soundtrack album below.