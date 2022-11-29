Last week, the Brooklyn rapper MIKE, a fast-rising standout on the lo-fi underground, got together with Wiki and the Alchemist to release the three-song collaborative EP One More. Next month, MIKE will follow that EP by releasing his own Beware Of The Monkey album, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “nuthin i can do is wrng” and “What Can I Do?” Today, MIKE’s got another new single, and it’s an unexpected collaboration.

On the new track “Stop Worry!,” MIKE teams up with Sister Nancy, the dancehall legend best-known for the oft-sampled 1982 classic “Bam Bam.” They sound cool together. MIKE always comes off like he’s doing sleepy stream-of-consciousness, so there’s a cool contrast in hearing Sister Nancy on the hook, urging him and us to wake up. MIKE’s frequent collaborator Ryosuke Tanzawa directed the bright, welcoming video, and you can watch it below.

Beware Of The Monkey is out 12/21 on MIKE’s own 10k label.