Early next year, garage-rock staple King Tuff will release a new LP, Smalltown Stardust. The follow-up to 2018’s The Other features the already-released title track, and now Kyle Thomas is sharing another album preview called “Portrait Of God,” which comes with a music video directed by Nicola and Juliana Giraffe and features a cameo by the album’s co-writer/co-producer SASAMI.

“If you were to ask me what my religion is, I would say three things: Music, Art, and Nature,” Thomas says of writing “Portrait Of God.” “Those are the things I’ve dedicated my life to and which bring me the purest of joy. Often when I’m making art or music I feel something guiding me- call it god, call it Magic, call it Jim… whatever it is, it makes me happy! My god is probably something totally different than yours, and that’s a beautiful thing! I was thinking about that one day, so I wrote this song.”

About the song’s video, which was shot in the rainforest on the Olympic Peninsula, Thomas says: “It’s one of my favorite places on Earth, perhaps the most magical forest I’ve ever seen! It was honestly hard to concentrate on making the video when there was so much mossy love around us.”

Listen and watch below.

Smalltown Stardust is out 1/27 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.