Yeah Yeah Yeahs And Brandi Carlile Playing SNL‘s Final 2022 Episodes

News November 29, 2022 3:09 PM By James Rettig
0

Yeah Yeah Yeahs And Brandi Carlile Playing SNL‘s Final 2022 Episodes

News November 29, 2022 3:09 PM By James Rettig
0

Saturday Night Live has booked their final two musical guests for 2022. After the previously announced SZA takes the stage on December 3, Brandi Carlile will perform on December 10 opposite hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short (co-stars of the Hulu show Only Murders In The Building). This will be Carlile’s second time on the show following her first appearance in 2021.

Then Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be the musical guests for the show’s fall finale on December 17. It will also be the band’s second time on the show — the last time they performed on it was in 2009. The host for that episode will be Austin Butler, aka Elvis.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment

2 days ago 0

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Yeah!” (Feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris)

2 days ago 0

Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup Has Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, & More

1 day ago 0

Bob Dylan Addresses Controversy Over Books And Art Signed With Autopen

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest