Saturday Night Live has booked their final two musical guests for 2022. After the previously announced SZA takes the stage on December 3, Brandi Carlile will perform on December 10 opposite hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short (co-stars of the Hulu show Only Murders In The Building). This will be Carlile’s second time on the show following her first appearance in 2021.

Then Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be the musical guests for the show’s fall finale on December 17. It will also be the band’s second time on the show — the last time they performed on it was in 2009. The host for that episode will be Austin Butler, aka Elvis.