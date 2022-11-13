Dave Chappelle (controversially) hosted Saturday Night Live last night for the third time, and he talked about Kanye West in his opening monologue. He started off by unfolding a small piece of paper and read from it: “‘I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community,” then looked up and said: “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.” Chappelle proceeded to talk about West’s antisemitism and noted: “I learned that there are two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence. And those words are ‘the’ and ‘Jews.'”

The musical guest for the night was Black Star, the collaborative project between Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli. Black Star released their first new album in 24 years earlier this year. They performed two tracks, “The Main Thing Is To Keep The Main Thing The Main Thing” and “So Be It,” and they brought out Madlib for the former.

Other things that happened: West also came up a lot in a barbershop sketch, James Austin Johnson as Trump referenced the bands Len and OMC in the Fox & Friends cold open, and Ice-T and Donnell Rawlings reprising their Chappelle’s Show characters in the House Of The Dragon pre-tape. SZA was announced as the musical guest for the December 3 episode, with Keke Palmer hosting.