In 2020, the Columbus hardcore band En Love came out ripping with Love Will Drown The Nest, a frantic, unhinged debut EP that turned a whole lot of heads. Their sound is fast and brutal and emotionally intense, and it doesn’t fit too neatly into any established scenes or subgenres. Instead, En Love simply sound like they’re freaking out, making the only kind of noise that they know how to make in the moment. Today, they’ve announced plans to release their second EP, and it’s shaping up to be just as nuts as the first.

Earlier this month, En Love released the new single “Thrill Is Gone.” That song will appear on the band’s new EP Fled, which is coming out in just a week and a half. Fled will also feature another new song that just came out today. It’s called “Misery,” and it lasts all of 49 seconds. Sample lyrics: “This is nothing like relief! I have nothing left to say! I am misery!” Listening to this song feels like walking into a buzzsaw. It’s good shit. Below, check out “Misery” and the Fled tracklist.

<a href="https://enlovehc.bandcamp.com/album/fled">Fled by En Love</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fantasize And Chew”

02 “Thrill Is Gone”

03 “Wet Cement”

04 “Fled”

05 “Misery”

06 “Heaven Feasts On Earth Below”

The Fled EP is out 12/9 on Delayed Gratification Records.