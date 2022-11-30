The Go! Team – “Whammy O” (Feat. Nitty Scott)

0

Early next year, the Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part Two, their follow-up to 2021’s first part. They’ve shared “Divebomb” and “Look Away, Look Away” from it already, which were collaborations with IndigoYaj and Star Feminine Band respectively, and today they’ve got another team-up in the pipeline. It’s a puckish new track called “Whammy O,” which features the Brooklyn rapper Nitty Scott. Check it out below.

Get Up Sequences Part Two is out 2/3 via Memphis Industries.

