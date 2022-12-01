Lindsey Buckingham Pens Tribute To Fleetwood Mac “Soul Mate” Christine McVie

Tributes continue to pour in for longtime Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who passed away yesterday at age 79. Following a written tribute from Stevie Nicks, former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham has also shared a note on social media, calling McVie “a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.”

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” Buckingham posted in a statement. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

Buckingham and McVie released a duo album in 2017. Buckingham was ultimately fired from Fleetwood Mac in April 2018 and was replaced by Neil Finn and Mike Campbell. His final live event with McVie was in January 2018 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall as part of the Recording Academy’s Musicares Person Of The Year event.