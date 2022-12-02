Jack White To Elon Musk: “How’s That ‘Free Speech’ Thing Working Out?”

Elon Musk’s former fan and ally Jack White slammed Musk in an Instagram post last month for Musk’s “absolutely disgusting” choice to reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter. In addition to announcing that he was taking his label Third Man Records off Twitter, White wrote, “trump was removed from twitter because he incited violence multiple times, people died and were injured as a result of his lies and his ego, (let alone what his coup did to attempt to destroy democracy and our Capitol).” Now that Musk has suspended another (former?) pal, Kanye West, for posting a swastika, White has offered another scathing rebuke.

In the new message, White reiterates his speculation that Musk is applying a double standard to Trump versus others who’ve used Twitter to incite violence because he’s hoping Trump will be able to offer him tax breaks if he regains the presidency. “It’s nice to watch in real time as you learn that all things need to be regulated, whether that be guns, drugs, alcohol, assembly, or speech because of the danger of someone or something being hurt or destroyed,” White writes. “They’re sometimes called ‘laws’. And perhaps you’re learning how harmful it can be when you let dangerous, hateful people say whatever they want on your stage.”

White’s full message to Musk is posted below.

So Elon, how’s that “free speech” thing working out? Oh, I see, so you have to CHOOSE who gets free speech and who doesn’t then? What kind of crybaby liberal suspends someone’s free speech?

Hmm…. Conspiracy liar alex jones doesn’t get “free speech” either? I see. So you’re learning that these folks incite violence and hatred but trump…DOESN’T?

Hmmm. Or is it that liar jones, and anti-Semite egomaniac kanye can’t provide tax breaks for billionaires the way the former president could? Or that maybe the controller of this “free speech” is insulted personally? Or that just maybe, there needs to be, oh I don’t know, RULES and REGULATIONS or else you breed chaos? It’s nice to watch in real time as you learn that all things need to be regulated, whether that be guns, drugs, alcohol, assembly, or speech because of the danger of someone or something being hurt or destroyed. They’re sometimes called “laws”. And perhaps you’re learning how harmful it can be when you let dangerous, hateful people say whatever they want on your stage. Comments turned off on this post. This isn’t a debate forum. This is me talking on my front porch, not debating in town square. I regulate the platforms i control too. Do the right thing Elon and don’t provide other hate mongers a stage, let them go talk in town square. (And no, twitter isn’t town square owned by the govt., it’s a private company owned by Elon Musk.)

-Jack White III

I like to imagine White reading these messages aloud set to the music from “The Union Forever.”