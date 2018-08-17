Jack White Is Performing At A Tesla Factory For Its Workers Tonight

Tesla has been in the news a lot lately, and not always for the best reasons. Founder Elon Musk, known in music circles as Grimes’ boyfriend, gave a melodramatic interview to the New York Times about the company’s struggles this week — struggles that include an S.E.C. investigation and heavy critique of his union-busting practices — and has developed a reputation for getting into fights on Twitter, including with artists and musicians well below his pay grade. But at least one music-related storyline is looking up for Musk: He’s hosting a Jack White concert for the workers at one of his Tesla factories tonight.

As Business Insider reports, White will play a free concert for workers tonight at Tesla’s Fremont, California factory — the one the state of California is investigating over safety concerns. The show begins at 5:30 PT. Workers will need their Tesla badges to enter the show, and as usual at Jack White concerts, no videos or photography will be allowed. The gig was reportedly White’s idea.

White has long been a fan of Tesla. As Pitchfork points out, he drives a Tesla Model S and has called Musk “the Henry Ford of the 21st century.”