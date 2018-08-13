Azealia Banks and Elon Musk are officially engaged in one of the pettiest he-said-she-said dramas of all time. It all started when Banks said she chilled at Musk’s home over the weekend while she was waiting for Grimes. (In case you somehow missed it, Grimes and Musk date now.) Banks had enlisted Grimes to record a song for her forthcoming album, Fantasea II: The Second Wave, but it appears that things didn’t go exactly as planned once she got to LA to work on the track .

In Banks’ version of the story, Grimes never showed up to work. “Literally been sitting at Elon Musk’s house alone for days waiting for Grimes to show up and start these sessions,” Banks wrote on her Instagram story yesterday. “I have no idea when she is coming back. I’m going to wait one more day then I’m going to go home.” Things allegedly got weirder from there …

grimes and elon musk held azealia banks hostage pic.twitter.com/AqrblEjbhX — (@bvrnrubber) August 13, 2018

In another story, Banks said that “staying in Elon musks house has been like a real [life] episode of ‘Get Out.'” Banks continued to go off on Musk and Grimes over the course of the past 24 hours. “This trash ass beta male pig was given his start in life because his disgusting racist parents took advantage of thousands of black people …” Banks writes, referring to Musk’s childhood in South Africa. “Ask Elon musk what the fuck he does for Africa? Nothing, he ignores it. These fake ass libertarian shit bags.”

Just when you think it doesn't get crazier than Elon vs. the shorts, you find out about the Azealia Banks Vs. Grimes/Elon craziness and realize THERE COULD BE SO MANY MORE LEVELS OF CRAZY TO GO.$TSLA pic.twitter.com/A5YEqwXbP1 — Jeremy C. Oweñs (@jowens510) August 13, 2018

When Gizmodo reached out to Musk for comment over Twitter DM, Musk claimed to have “never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way.” A Tesla spokesperson told Jalopnik that Banks’ claims are “complete nonsense.”

Banks told Business Insider that Musk spent the weekend securing investors after he announced his plans to take Tesla private last week. “They bring me out there on the premise that we would hang and make music,” Banks claimed. “But his dumb— kept tweeting and tucked his dick in between his a– cheeks once s— hit the fan.”

Per Business Insider:

“I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his a– after that tweet,” she said. “He was stressed and red in the face.” “He’s not cute at all in person,” Banks added.

In less dramatic Grimes collab news, she’ll be appearing on a new track from Mindless Self Indulgence’s Jimmy Urine this fall.

Stereogum has reached out to all three parties for comment and will update this post when we receive a response.