Azealia Banks Currently “At Elon Musk’s House Alone For Days Waiting For Grimes”

Azealia Banks is still working on her new album Fantasea II: The Second Wave, and last month, she revealed that there’s a song with Grimes on it. “Omg I’m listening to f2!!! All the songs are finished except lorelei and grimes song,” she tweeted. “I have a session next week with Alex Carapetis to lock lorelei down. Then I go to LA to finish grimes and oh yes!! Finish Paradiso two! But daaaaaaaamn there’s some heat!”

Grimes liked the tweet, but it appears that the sessions didn’t exactly go as planned — or at all. “Literally been sitting at Elon Musk’s house alone for days waiting for Grimes to show up and start these sessions,” Azealia Banks wrote on her Instagram story today. “I have no idea when she is coming back. I’m going to wait one more day then I’m going to go home.”

Apparently, it’s very easy to get into Elon Musk’s house.

UPDATE: …