Azealia Banks Teases New Song With Grimes

Much to her frustration, Grimes’ own new music has been held up for what seems like business-related reasons. She revealed a portion of “That’s What The Drugs Are For” debuted in her Apple commercial and shared lo-fi previews of two other tracks, but for the most part the only way she’s been able to unleash new music in 2018 has been via collaborations with other acts. Furthermore, her presence on those songs ranged from extremely limited (Janelle Monáe’s “PYNK“) to practically invisible (yyxy’s “love4eva“). Something tells me, though, that we’ll be able to hear her loud and clear on a duet with Azealia Banks.

Banks, who is ramping up to her own new album Fantasea II: The Second Wave, took to Twitter last night to offer a progress report. It included mention of a new track with Grimes: “Omg I’m listening to f2!!! All the songs are finished except lorelei and grimes song . I have a session next week with Alex Carapetis to lock lorelei down. Then I go to LA to finish grimes and oh yes!! Finish Paradiso two! But daaaaaaaamn there’s some heat !” Notably, Grimes liked the tweet.

In a second tweet, Banks explains “Treasure Island,” the new song she released last week, will be the final single before the album’s release, so don’t expect to hear the Grimes collab until F2 is out in the world. However, Banks also implies the project has a release date, so that’s promising: “Treasure island is great . I’m going to shoot the video next week. And then no more singles . A release date and an album yaaaay !”

Check out the tweets and “Treasure Island” below.

