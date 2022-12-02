Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Takeoff’s Murder

Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Takeoff’s Murder

Migos rapper Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed a month ago during a late-night altercation at a Houston bowling alley. As local outlets ABC13 and KPRC2 report, Houston Police announced today that they’ve arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, and charged him with Takeoff’s murder. The arrest follows two counts of felony weapons possession charges for Cameron Joshua, 22, related to the killing. The police indicated that Takeoff was an innocent bystander and was not involved in the dice game that led to his shooting.

In related news, as Billboard points out, Takeoff’s cousin and fellow Migos founder Offset performed live for the first time since Takeoff’s death last night in Miami. Offset did a show at E11EVEN Miami’s “The Art Of Nightlife” event as part of Art Basel. He told the crowd, “We are going to go Takeoff crazy in here tonight,” and performed Takeoff’s solo track “Last Memory” as part of his set.

