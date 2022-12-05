Back in 2018, the Philadelphia band Jesus Piece released their debut full-length, Only Self, one of the best hardcore albums from that year. Next year, the band is headed out on tour with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu, and TrippJones, but before that they have some new music to share.

“An Offering To The Night” is the first track Jesus Piece have put out since Only Self, and it’s arriving at their new label home of Century Media. To mark the release, the band has also teamed up with the clothing company Noah for a capsule collection of band merchandise. There will be a new Jesus Piece album next spring.

Check out “An Offering To The Night” below.

“An Offering To The Night” is out now via Century Media.