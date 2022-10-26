Show Me The Body Announce North American Tour With Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, & TrippJones

If you’ve never seen the category-smashing New York trio Show Me The Body live, I would suggest that you make it a priority. SMTB’s whirlwind churn sounds great on loud speakers, and the band has a ton of presence onstage; I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone look tougher while playing a banjo. But the real reason to see Show Me The Body is that the band draws a big, enthusiastic audience that doesn’t seem to have any particular scene loyalty issues. When that band is playing, people go off.

Pretty soon, you might get your chance to see Show Me The Body live. On Friday, SMTB will release their new album Trouble The Water. It rocks. Today, the band has announced plans for a big, ambitious North American tour next year. SMTB have put together a very serious slate of openers for the tour, too. Even if you don’t like that band, you will get plenty of bang for your buck.

The Show Me The Body tour features three of the most intense, galvanizing hardcore bands currently working: Unrelentingly heavy Philadelphia head-wreckers Jesus Piece, Los Angeles energy-beasts Scowl, and Zulu, the Black Pride LA powerviolence crew. New York rapper and producer TrippJones rounds out the bill. These shows will be fun, and the announcement of a Jesus Piece tour fills me with hope that there’s new Jesus Piece music on the way. The tour kicks off in Philadelphia next February, after Show Me The Body finish up their dates in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/28 – Dortmund, Germany @ Red Forest Festival

10/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Red Forest Festival

10/30 – Drachten, Netherlands @ Iduna

10/31 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

11/01 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

11/02 – Fribourg, Switzerland @ Café XXème

11/03 – Bologna, Italy @ Freakout Club

11/04 – Verona, Italy @ Colorificio Kroen

11/05 – Mezzago, Italy @ Bloom

11/07 – London, UK @ The Underworld

11/30 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Meow

12/03 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Neck Of The Woods

12/06 – Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

12/07 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Brightside

12/08 – Melbourne, Australia @ Stay Gold

12/09 – Perth, Australia @ Bad Lands

2/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *^%$

2/10 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *^%$

2/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco *^%$

2/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *^%$

2/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *^%$

2/15 – Miami, FL @ Gramps *^%$

2/16 – Gainsville, FL @ The Wooly *^%$

2/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live *^%$

2/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory *^%$

2/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *^%$

2/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *^%$

2/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk *^%$

2/24 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *^%$

2/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *^%$

2/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *^%$

2/28 – Orange County, CA @ The Observatory *^%$

3/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *$

3/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Vets Hall *^%$

3/04 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre *^$

3/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *^%$

3/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *^$

3/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *^$

3/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *^$

3/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *^%$

3/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *^$

3/12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *^$

3/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *^%$

3/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue *^%$

3/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *^%$

3/17 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery *^%$

3/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *^%$

3/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona *^%$

3/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *^%$

3/22 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box *^%$

3/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *^%$

3/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *^%$

* with Jesus Piece

^ with Scowl

% with Zulu

$ with TrippJones

Trouble The Water is out 10/28 via Loma Vista Recordings.