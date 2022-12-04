The Weeknd Teases New Music For Avatar Soundtrack

James Cameron’s long-gestating Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water is finally coming to theaters in a couple weeks, and it looks like it’ll have some new music by the Weeknd to go along with it. Today, Abel Tesfaye posted some not-so-cryptic teasers to his social media accounts featuring the Avatar logo alongside a snippet of new music and a date: December 16, 2022, also the official The Way Of Water release date. He followed that up by retweeting something from the Avatar Twitter account, and then a photo of himself with film producer Jon Landau reading: “As the Na’vi say, “Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar”… Welcome to the Avatar family.”

The Weeknd’s most recent album, Dawn FM, came out at the start of the year. He’s had a number of original songs featured in movie soundtracks over the years, and he was nominated for the Best Original Song Academy Award in 2016 for “Earned It,” which appeared on the Fifty Shades Of Grey soundtrack.