Earlier this year, the British indie rockers Nervus released their album The Evil One. Today, they’ve followed that LP with a one-off song that, at least for now, is a Bandcamp exclusive. “Microsmiling” is a slow, expansive chug with a whole lot of piano. It’s sad and stressed out, and it’s got a bit of an Arab Strap feeling to it. On Twitter, Nervus write that the song “is about navigating an increasingly hostile world, and it’s about being a little bit braver than you feel capable of.” Check it out below.

“Microsmiling” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp. The Evil One is out now on Get Better Records.