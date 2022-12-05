Nervus – “Microsmiling”

Martin Wisniewska

New Music December 5, 2022 10:31 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Nervus – “Microsmiling”

Martin Wisniewska

New Music December 5, 2022 10:31 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Earlier this year, the British indie rockers Nervus released their album The Evil One. Today, they’ve followed that LP with a one-off song that, at least for now, is a Bandcamp exclusive. “Microsmiling” is a slow, expansive chug with a whole lot of piano. It’s sad and stressed out, and it’s got a bit of an Arab Strap feeling to it. On Twitter, Nervus write that the song “is about navigating an increasingly hostile world, and it’s about being a little bit braver than you feel capable of.” Check it out below.

“Microsmiling” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp. The Evil One is out now on Get Better Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jack White To Elon Musk: “How’s That ‘Free Speech’ Thing Working Out?”

4 days ago 0

The Pavement Musical Didn’t Harness Our Hopes

4 days ago 0

Axl Rose Says He’ll Stop Throwing Mics After Australian Woman Catches One To The Face

3 days ago 0

“Pantera” Play Their First Concert in Over 21 Years

3 days ago 0

SZA Reveals S.O.S. Tracklist, Including Features From Phoebe Bridgers And ODB

22 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest