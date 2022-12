A couple months ago, Ty Segall, his wife Denée, and the Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly announced Surgery Channel, their sophomore album as the C.I.A. and the follow-up to their 2018 debut. They shared lead single “Impersonator” from it at the time, and today they’re back with a new single, “Inhale Exhale,” which is mangled and bracing and includes a screeching shout of “Just leave her alone!” Check it out below.

Surgery Channel is out 1/20 via In The Red.