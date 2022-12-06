Tory Lanez has been released from house arrest as the trial against him in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case gets underway. As Rolling Stone reports, a judge ruled on Monday that the rapper’s house arrest would be terminated “mainly for the trial preparation aspect.”

Lanez was placed under house arrest in October after allegedly being involved in an assault in Chicago. His ankle monitor was ordered to be removed, though Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, will still remain under a $350,000 bond.

Prosecutors also added a new felony charge during the opening stages of the trial. The charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence has been added to two additional felony charges already standing. Peterson has already pled not guilty to a felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Jury selection for the trial is getting underway this week.