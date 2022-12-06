Last year, Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl — with some help from producer Greg Kurstin — set in motion a plan to release eight new cover songs for Hanukkah. These were called The Hanukkah Sessions. Well, this year the pair will release some new sessions, apparently recorded at Largo in Los Angeles. The low-profile show, which went down last night (December 5), featured a bevy of special guests including Beck, Tenacious D, Karen O, Pink, Judd Apatow, and Kurstin’s the Bird And The Bee bandmate Inara George.

Posting a photo of the night to Instagram, a Foo Fighters fan account captioned: “A preview of what you can expect from this year’s Hanukkah Sessions… The series will be posted to YouTube as usual, one song at a time – stay tuned!” According to a partial setlist and Variety‘s live coverage, covers included the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” with Karen O, “E-Pro” with Beck, “Get The Party Started” with Pink, Rush’s “The Spirit Of Radio” with Jack Black, 10cc’s’s “The Things We Do For Love” with Inara George, and Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” with Grohl’s teenage daughter, Violet. Grohl also sang Blood Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” and brought the entire group onstage for renditions of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” (adapted to “We Love L.A.”) and David Lee Roth’s “Just A Gigolo.”

The live recordings should be rolling out daily beginning December 18, aka the first night of Hanukkah.