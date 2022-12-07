The Tubs – “Dead Meat”

December 7, 2022
The Tubs – “Dead Meat”

Maria Cecilia Tedemalm

December 7, 2022
In October, ’80s jangle-rock heads the Tubs announced their forthcoming debut LP, Dead Meat, would be out in January. Led by former Joanna Gruesome members Owen ‘O’ Williams and George ‘GN’ Nicholls, the Tubs already shared “Two Person Love” (taken from last year’s Names EP) and lead single “Sniveller,” and now they’re back again with the album’s title track.

“This one’s about living in a rubbish filthy flat, wearing a horrible smelly beanie, and running out of steroid cream for the rash that’s spreading up your perineum,” Williams says about “Dead Meat,” which runs at a brisk minute and 30 seconds and is equal parts sardonic and sweet. “And about blaming someone else for all of that. The lyrics are sung from the perspective of the accused – who’s all like ‘Okay fine blame me if you really want but you’ve always been a depressing crustie.’”

Listen below.

Dead Meat is out 1/27 on Trouble In Mind.

