The Tubs – “Two Person Love”

New Music May 5, 2021 10:21 AM By Chris DeVille

The Tubs – “Two Person Love”

New Music May 5, 2021 10:21 AM By Chris DeVille

Owen Williams used to play in the noisily melodic Welsh punk band Joanna Gruesome, a group whose output, unlike their band name, was no joke. He later started Ex-Vöid with Gruesome vocalist Alanna McArdle. Now Williams has launched a new project with another former Joanna Gruesome member, George Nicholls. Together with Max Warren, Matthew Green, and Steve Stonholdt, they’re called the Tubs, and today they’ve announced their debut EP for Trouble In Mind and Prefect Records.

The Tubs say they’ve taken inspiration from traditional British folk, the jangly ’80s guitar-pop of Cleaners From Venus, and more recent twitchy Australian indie bands like Twerps and the Goon Sax. You can certainly hear all that in “Two Person Love,” the lead single from their forthcoming Names EP. The song barrels ahead with tight yet unkempt post-Pixies surf guitar, a propulsive rhythmic current worthy of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and a dreamy sheen that blows through occasionally like a shifting weather pattern. Atop it all, Williams bellows deeply on the subject of erotomania, which he describes as “the mental health condition characterized by an individual harboring the delusional belief that someone, usually of a ‘higher social status,’ is in love with them. The speaker in the song is a third party trying to impart some pacifying advice.”

Listen below, and check out the Names tracklist, which includes a Felt cover.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Illusion”
02 “The Name Song”
03 “Two Person Love”
04 “Crystal Ball” (Felt Cover)

Names is out 7/30 on Trouble In Mind/Prefect. Pre-order it here.

Sion Thomas

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    5 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, & Jon Randall The Marfa Tapes

    1 day ago

    Modest Mouse – “We Are Between”

    3 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest