Fran – “Palm Trees”

Akasha Rabut

New Music December 7, 2022 10:15 AM By James Rettig
Early next year, the Chicago musician Maria Jacobson is releasing her second album as Fran, Leaving. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “So Long” and “Limousine,” and today she’s back with another offering from it, “Palm Trees,” a loping, gentle song about the end of the world, with some violin-playing on the chorus from Macie Stewart. “Do you hear what they say?/ How can I give it away/ Wanting it to last another day?” Jacobson asks in the chorus.

“I wrote ‘Palm Trees’ during a hot summer in 2019 after reading an article about how we only had 18 months to ‘figure out’ climate change,” Jacobson said in a statement. “That deadline has long since passed, and our inaction has drawn us closer to some unknown scary future where we can’t guarantee what reality will be outside our front doors. So, ‘Palm Trees’ is a plea. It’s about holding on to what I understand, wishing the natural world could stay how I remember it.”

Listen below.

Leaving is out 1/20 via Fire Talk Records.

