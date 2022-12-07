The HIRS Collective is the Philadelphia-based queer punk crew behind the great indie label Get Better Records, and they’ve got a whole lot of friends. Early next year, the HIRS Collective will release We’re Still Here, a new album that’ll have contributions from members of Fucked Up, Soul Glo, Gouge Away, the Locust, My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and many others. We’ve already posted the title track, which features Garbage’s Shirley Manson. Today, the HIRS Collective has shared another ripper.

The new song “Sweet Like Candy” has guest vocals from Maha Shami, leader of the intense DC screamo band NØ MAN, and Bryan Funck, from Louisiana sludge monsters Thou. There’s also some squealing saxophone from former Less Than Jake member Jessica Joy Mills. That seems like an unlikely combination of people, but they’ve come together to make a fast, heavy stadium-crust beast-out anthem. This song absolutely rules. In a press release, the HIRS Collective explain what it’s about:

We don’t think we can destroy every single negative structure, but we can dismantle them within ourselves. And if we have the chance to destroy it, let’s fucking go. But we aren’t going to be given any power from anyone else and have to take it for ourselves.

Here’s the video, where the various musicians all rock out in a room together:

We’re Still Here is out 3/24 on Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.