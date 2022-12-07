Boldy James & Cuns – “Footprints”

New Music December 7, 2022 11:16 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Boldy James & Cuns – “Footprints”

New Music December 7, 2022 11:16 AM By Tom Breihan
0

You didn’t think we’d get through the rest of 2022 without another Boldy James album, did you? The Detroit underground fixture remains one of the greatest, most prolific rappers out there, and he comes out with new albums more often than I buy socks. Thus far, Boldy James has released three albums this year, and he recorded each of them with a different producer: Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave. Next week, he’ll release one more.

The next Boldy James album is called Be That As It May, and it’s a collaboration with the Italian producer Cuns. I’m unfamiliar with Cuns, but judging by the new single “Footprints,” his style should work well with Boldy James’ grizzled lyricism. The beat for “Footprints” is a lovely soul-sample head-nod with a whole lot of electric sitar. Boldy sounds perfectly comfortable talking about enduring hardships over that beat. Listen below.

Be That As It May is out 12/14 on Tuff Kong Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

1 day ago 0

SZA Reveals S.O.S. Tracklist, Including Features From Phoebe Bridgers And ODB

2 days ago 0

Watch Tenacious D Cover The Bejesus Out Of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Confessions Part II”

2 days ago 0

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest