You didn’t think we’d get through the rest of 2022 without another Boldy James album, did you? The Detroit underground fixture remains one of the greatest, most prolific rappers out there, and he comes out with new albums more often than I buy socks. Thus far, Boldy James has released three albums this year, and he recorded each of them with a different producer: Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave. Next week, he’ll release one more.

The next Boldy James album is called Be That As It May, and it’s a collaboration with the Italian producer Cuns. I’m unfamiliar with Cuns, but judging by the new single “Footprints,” his style should work well with Boldy James’ grizzled lyricism. The beat for “Footprints” is a lovely soul-sample head-nod with a whole lot of electric sitar. Boldy sounds perfectly comfortable talking about enduring hardships over that beat. Listen below.

<a href="https://tuffkongrecords.bandcamp.com/track/footprints">Footprints by Boldy James & Cuns</a>

Be That As It May is out 12/14 on Tuff Kong Records.