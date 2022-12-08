The Arcs – “Eyez”

The Arcs – “Eyez”

Early next year, Dan Auerbach and co. will release Electrophonic Chronic, the first new album from the Arcs since their debut Yours, Dreamily came out in 2015. The album was recorded mostly before bandmate Richard Swift passed away, and its singles have felt prescient, including “Heaven Is A Place” and “Keep On Dreamin’.”

Today, Auerbach returns with another one, “Eyez.” “There’s a lot of mystery to most people,” Auerbach said in a statement. “You can work with someone for years and there will be things about them that you never know. Everyone has parts of their story they might not want written.” Listen below.

Electrophonic Chronic is out 1/27 via Easy Eye Sound. Pre-order it here.

