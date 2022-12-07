Weyes Blood’s And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is one of the best albums of 2022. Last night at the Music Box in San Diego, Natalie Mering had her first show since it was released. She played a number of tracks from it live for the first time, including “God Turn Me Into A Flower,” “Children Of The Empire,” “Grapevine,” and “Hearts Aglow.”

The show in San Diego is part of a brief run of dates that will end in her Los Angeles homebase this week. The proper And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow tour kicks off in Europe early next year before heading to North America — those dates are here.

Watch video from the San Diego show below.

SETLIST:

“It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”

“Children Of The Empire”

“Something To Believe”

“God Turn Me Into A Flower”

“Grapevine”

“A Given Thing”

“Twin Flame”

“Everyday”

“Wild Time”

“The Worst Is Done”

“Andromeda”

“Hearts Aglow”

“Movies”

“A Lot’s Gonna Change”