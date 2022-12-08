A few months back, Athens supergroup the Bad Ends revealed themselves with “All Your Friends Are Dying,” the lead single from the band’s debut album The Power And The Glory. Since then, they’ve shared “Thanksgiving 1915” and now the group — which is made up of Mike Mantione, Dave Domizi, Geoff Melkonian, Christian Lopez, and former R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry — is back with another new single, “The Ballad Of Satan’s Bride.”

‘The Ballad of Satan’s Bride’ was the first song we recorded together as a band,” Mantione said in a press release (via Brooklyn Vegan). “It has the worst villain in it of any song I’ve ever written.” He continued:

The song embodies total despair and tragic grief, yet I sang it with wild abandon over Bill’s soca beat pulsing at the heart as the song continues tearing itself apart. I could never have imagined the complex rhythm he played, but it instantly galvanized the arrangement. The version on the album was nearly ruined by my self doubt. About a year after we recorded it, I second guessed my vocals and re-recorded a more measured and thoughtful version to try and calm the song down. I sent the ‘new and improved’ song to the boys expecting praise and I got crickets. When I asked for a reply, they said that I had ruined the song with the ‘new and improved’ vocals! Needless to say, the original unhinged take was restored for the record.

Listen below.

The Power And The Glory is out 1/20 via New West Records.