“Pumpkin Seeds” is a new collaboration between Aesop Rock and Lupe Fiasco. It’s produced by their fellow hip-hop luminary Blockhead, who made the beats for Aesop’s 2021 album Garbology. The track is a benefit for the Collaboratory, an organization raising funds and awareness for two DIY skateparks in Dayton, Ohio, the Claridge Park DIY in Central Dayton and the Home Ave DIY in West Dayton. Hear “Pumpkin Seeds” below, and buy related merch here.