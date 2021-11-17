Aesop Rock Is Unstuck In Time

Aesop Rock first rapped over a Blockhead beat 24 years ago. At least, that was the first time that Aesop Rock rapped over a Blockhead beat on record. The Long Island rapper and the Manhattan beatmaker had become friends a few years earlier at Boston University. By the time Aesop self-released his 1997 debut album Music For Earthworms, Blockhead had already dropped out of college, though Aesop was still there. (He’d graduate a year later.) When Aesop made Music For Earthworms, he hadn’t yet become a name on the underground rap scene, and that underground rap scene — Stretch & Bobbito freestyles, 12″ singles sold at Fat Beats — wasn’t anywhere near as big as it would become a few years later. Aesop produced most of that album himself, but on the song “Plastic Soldiers,” he applied his darting, word-drunk flow to Blockhead’s mournfully stuttering violin loop.

Over the next few years, Aesop Rock became a kind of underground-rap star. I have this vivid memory of interviewing Cage in 2005 and of Cage musing that Aesop could go out on tour and then buy a house when he got back. The idea that underground rap could be a route to home ownership was essentially science fiction, but Aesop Rock had achieved that strange feat. On his ascent, Aesop kept rapping over Blockhead beats. To this day, the best-loved Aesop Rock track is probably “Daylight,” the dazed reverie at the heart of the 2001 album Labor Dayz. That song’s strange and beautiful jazz-loop beat is a Blockhead production.

For most people, underground rap isn’t exactly a sustainable career path. Usually, it’s a stepping stone to something else, whether that something else is overground rap or the working-stiff day-job world. (Underground rap has led other people to other places, too; Aesop’s former Definitive Jux labelmate RJD2, for instance, saw one of his old beats become the Mad Men theme music.) But 20 years after “Daylight,” both Aesop Rock and Blockhead remain in that underground rap world. As far as I know, it’s still the main source of income for both of them. Blockhead is still in New York, and he keeps making records; his collage album Space Werewolves Will Be The End Of Us All came out just a couple of months ago. Aesop Rock, a wandering soul, has dipped in and out of the public eye, but these days, he’s in productive mode. Last year, Aes released the fractured concept album Spirit World Field Guide, producing all the beats and rapping all the raps himself. It might be my favorite Aesop Rock album.

In recent years, Aesop Rock/Blockhead collaborations have grown less and less frequent. Last week, though, the two reunited to release Garbology, their first-ever full-on collaborative album. This wasn’t exactly the plan, but for Aesop Rock, there never is a plan. In the press release for Garbology, Aesop explains that he started work on the album this past January, when he was feeling unmoored over the death of a close friend: “The world got real weird during those months. I knew at some point I had to get back to making something. Make a beat. Draw a picture. Write. Just go. But the idea of making a beat felt like math homework, and drawing is just so hard. Writing is hard, too, but at some point I had to pick one.” So Aesop got Blockhead to make the beats, and he wrote and wrote and wrote.

In Garbology, I can hear plenty of sadness and anger and boredom and free-floating dread — feelings that, in different ways, have powered every Aesop Rock record since time immemorial. But Garbology doesn’t sound like a man forcing himself to write as a way to stave off depression. The writing is too alive for that. Aesop Rock has always been one of rap’s great linguistic thinkers, and there are turns of phrase on Garbology that I had to type out, just so that I could sit and look at them. Here, for example, is Aesop Rock bragging: “Aes loves all animals and plant life/ Songbirds eat from his hand, you goddamn right.” Here is Aesop Rock talking shit: “I wish you nothing but the gentle kiss of yellow piss/ I give you nothing but the number for my exorcist.” And here is Aesop Rock discussing some of the things that he likes and doesn’t like: “I like glassy lake water and old maps/ Tall tales with black sails and skull flags/ Cold lemonade and OG Golden Axe/ I don’t like to talk about the UFO crash.”

<a href="https://aesoprock.bandcamp.com/album/garbology">Garbology by Aesop Rock x Blockhead</a>

Both Aesop Rock and Blockhead have developed stylistically since they first started working together. Aesop raps more deliberately, finding new cadences even as he continues to map the crags of his own mental landscape. Blockhead is less drawn to traditional boom-bap production, more interested in deep grooves and cymbal-splashes and squelchy guitars. (As a producer, Aes is interested in many of those things, and if I didn’t know otherwise, I probably would’ve assumed that Aes produced Garbology himself.) Blockhead clearly understands Aesop Rock more than most people. Even as he nods back to classic rap signifiers — like the way the horn on “Legerdemain” seems to quote the oft-sampled riff from the Lafayette Afro Rock Band’s “Darkest Light” — he keeps things skronky and homemade for Aesop Rock. Parts of Garbology get so deep into junkyard blues that they remind me of latter-day Tom Waits, and I assume that’s how Aes wants it.

Despite those progressions, though, what really strikes me about Garbology is how it doesn’t exist in conversation with circa-now rap music at all. It mostly doesn’t acknowledge any rap music, except maybe Aesop’s own. Aes will occasionally throw out cryptic barbs at his old peers — “Good goddamn, good goddamn/ Every idol I ever met is a conman” — and frequent collaborator Homeboy Sandman shows up on one song. Mostly, though, Garbology is the work of someone who’s bowed out of the rat race and opted to live off on his own mental island. Many of its best lines are all about disappearing and embracing hermit status: “When every tree up in your Eden reek of dog piss/ You don’t need a reason to Knievel any drawbridge.” To hear Aesop tell it, his peers aren’t other rappers. They’re the animals he sees everyday: “I know every black crow in the city by its first name and its surname and its bird call and its birthday.”