Taylor Swift Wrote A Movie And Will Direct It For Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift is about to make her debut as a screenwriter and feature film director. As Variety reports, Swift has signed with Searchlight Pictures, a studio focused on prestige movies with Oscar aspirations, to direct a movie based on her own original script. All further details on the project are still under wraps.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a press release. “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Swift’s previous directorial experience includes several of her own music videos, including the long-form version of “All Too Well” that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. She recently became the first person to be honored as best director twice at the VMAs. As an actor she has had small parts in a handful of movies including The Giver, Valentine’s Day, Cats, and Amsterdam.

Considering Swift is about to launch a massive tour and remains busy re-recording her catalog, it’s unclear when this movie will get made, but then I’m not sure when she had time to write the thing either.