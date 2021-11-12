Watch Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Short Film With Sadie Sink & Dylan O’Brien

One of the many goodies surrounding Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s 2012 LP Red, is a much-buzzed-about short film accompanying Swift’s 10-minute version of album cut “All Too Well.” Written and directed by Swift, the film stars Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf) and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things). Now, at last, the film is available to watch in full.

Talking about the short film on The Tonight Show, which Swift stopped by in addition to Late Night With Seth Meyers, Swift told Jimmy Fallon that working with Sink and O’Brien was “the most unbelievable experience” and that “the chemistry between them is really on another planet.” (Also, the 10-year age gap between the two actors is rumored to be intentional, supposedly mirroring Swift’s age gap with Jake Gyllenhaal, whom “All Too Well” has long been rumored to be about.)

“There is one very tense scene between the two of them,” said Swift, who premiered the film at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York. “They were so electric and improv-ing a lot of what they were doing that we just couldn’t take the camera off them, we couldn’t cut, we couldn’t edit. So there’s a very long one-take one-camera shot that lasts for a very long time, and when you’re watching it you don’t note that you don’t realize that because they are so magnetic.”

Up next in the Red (Taylor’s Version) victory lap, Swift is set to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live tomorrow.

Watch Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film below.

this is the best day of my life pic.twitter.com/JxEAi8VQgP — Sam Wieder (@swieder13) November 12, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic.