Presidents Of The United States Of America Respond To Larry David’s Gripe About “Idiotic” ‘90s Song “Peaches”

News November 9, 2021 2:50 PM By James Rettig

On an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm that aired a couple weeks ago, Larry David attended a rock concert thrown by actor Dylan O’Brien, who played an exaggerated version of himself and performed a truly atrocious cover of the Presidents Of The United States Of America’s ’90s artifact “Peaches.” In a meet-up backstage, David confronted O’Brien, asking if he “wrote that ‘Peaches’ song?” and after O’Brien said that he didn’t, and David responded: “What would prompt a person to sing such an idiotic song?” O’Brien: “Because the way it’s aged 20 years later. Do you see how relevant it is now?”

Chris Ballew, the frontman for the Presidents Of The United States Of America, recently shared a clip from the episode on his Instagram account: “I am complete now that I have received Larry David’s scorn.”

Watch clips from the episode below.

On Friday, O’Brien will co-star in a short film that Taylor Swift directed for her new 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

