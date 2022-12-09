YG’s first single since the release of September’s I GOT ISSUES is “Miss My Dawgs,” a Lil Wayne collab that serves as a tribute to YG’s late friend and fellow rapper Slim 400, who died a year ago today. A Nipsey Hussle mural also appears early on in the video. Produced by Gibbo and Ambezza, the meditative, piano-based beat serves as a canvas for YG and Weezy’s laments about friends who’ve left this world behind. Hear it below.

Lil Wayne has been rapping about missing his dawgs for a long time.