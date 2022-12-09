YG & Lil Wayne – “Miss My Dawgs”

New Music December 9, 2022 11:31 AM By Chris DeVille
0

YG & Lil Wayne – “Miss My Dawgs”

New Music December 9, 2022 11:31 AM By Chris DeVille
0

YG’s first single since the release of September’s I GOT ISSUES is “Miss My Dawgs,” a Lil Wayne collab that serves as a tribute to YG’s late friend and fellow rapper Slim 400, who died a year ago today. A Nipsey Hussle mural also appears early on in the video. Produced by Gibbo and Ambezza, the meditative, piano-based beat serves as a canvas for YG and Weezy’s laments about friends who’ve left this world behind. Hear it below.

Lil Wayne has been rapping about missing his dawgs for a long time.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Cab For Cutie And The Postal Service Announce Co-Headlining Tour

2 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

4 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

3 days ago 0

In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2022

3 days ago 0

How The Philadelphia Eagles And Philly’s Music Scene Joined Forces On A Christmas Album

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest