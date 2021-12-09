Slim 400 Dead At 33

The Compton rapper Slim 400 has died. The Los Angeles Times reports that Slim was shot last night at the corner of Manchester Boulevard and 7th Avenue in Inglewood. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. Slim was 33.

Slim was born Vincent Cohran in Frankfurt, Germany, where his parents were serving in the military. He grew up in Compton, and he came up alongside YG. In 2008, Slim signed with Pushaz Ink, a now-defunct local label with a roster that also featured YG and DJ Mustard. Slim had a sly, nasal, distinctly West Coast delivery and a direct, hard-nosed street-rap style. He and YG complemented each other nicely.

When YG released his debut album My Krazy Life in 2014, Slim appeared on the posse cut “When I Was Gone.” Later that year, Slim released his debut mixtape Keepin’ It 400, which Stereogum named Mixtape Of The Week. In the years that followed, Slim 400 continued to release mixtapes and to collaborate frequently with YG. He also recorded with rappers like Mozzy and Sada Baby. In 2019, Slim survived being shot multiple times in Compton.

Below, check out some of Slim’s work.