Lizzo Replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs On SNL As Nick Zinner Recovers From Pneumonia

Lizzo is replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live‘s last episode of the year next week as the group’s Nick Zinner recovers from pneumonia. “As many fans know Nick has had pneumonia over the past month and it’s been an up and down recovery process,” YYYs wrote on a statement shared to social media. “The band’s full priority is supporting through a full recovery…”

In addition to dropping out of SNL, the band also did not perform at last night’s KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas. “It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic,” they wrote. “We send our love to our fans and supporters, thank you for your understanding and well wishes, it means the world to us. Wishing you a healthy and happy rest of 2022, we’re looking forward to a strong return in 2023.”

Lizzo will perform on Saturday Night Live on December 17. It’ll be her third time as musical guest on the show; her most recent appearance was in April 2022, when she also served as host.

next week! pic.twitter.com/gWmwpmKCAf — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 11, 2022

Big LOVE to @nickzinner on his bday 🖤 We love you Nick and ask for everyone to send him healing vibes and lots of love as he continues to recover from pneumonia. 🧛💪 pic.twitter.com/RWAWBiCEaH — Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) December 8, 2022

https://twitter.com/yyys/status/1601806833168941057

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live rolled on as planned. Brandi Carlile performed two tracks, “The Story” and “You And Me On The Rock,” with special guest Lucius for the latter. The show’s hosts were Steve Martin and Martin Short, and their Only Murders In The Building co-star Selena Gomez appeared at the end of their opening monologue and in the final sketch (Father Of The Bride 8), which also had a Kieran Culkin cameo. Watch below.