News April 17, 2022
Watch Lizzo Host And Perform On Saturday Night Live

News April 17, 2022 8:57 AM By James Rettig
Lizzo pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. She performed her just-released single “About Damn Time,” from her upcoming new album SPECIAL, and performed the title track for the first time, which was previously previewed in a Logitech commercial. As host, she was (naturally) part of a whole lot of sketches, including a Black Eyed Peas parody, one where Lizzo portrays a twerking flautist trying to join a symphony, and a Please Don’t Destroy one where she has writer’s block. Check out all that and more below.

In cut-for-time sketches, Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang brought back their pop group Glitter Revolution, which they debuted in an also cut-for-time sketch last year when Kim Kardashian hosted. And another cut-for-time sketch has Lizzo, Chris Redd, and Yang singing about watching YouTube while eating dinner:

Arcade Fire were announced as Saturday Night Live‘s next musical guests on May 7, on an episode hosted by Benedict Cumberbatch.

