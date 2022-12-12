Gordi – “One Crowded Hour” (Augie March Cover)

New Music December 12, 2022 12:24 PM By James Rettig
0

Gordi – “One Crowded Hour” (Augie March Cover)

New Music December 12, 2022 12:24 PM By James Rettig
0

Earlier this year, the Australian artist Gordi released a new EP, Inhuman, and she’s wrapping up 2022 with a fresh cover. Today, Gordi has offered up her own take on “One Crowded Hour,” a song by the fellow down-under band Augie March, which appeared on their 2006 album Moo, You Bloody Choir. Her “One Crowded Hour” covered is paired with a live version of her 2020 Our Two Skins single “Unready,” which was recorded at the Sydney Opera House. Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Young Nudy Promises Whoever Leaked 172 Of His Unreleased Songs: “I’m 100% Gonna Beat Your Ass”

4 days ago 0

Preview A New Peter Gabriel Song In I/O Tour Teaser

4 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

7 days ago 0

Watch Sheryl Crow Destroy Gwen Stefani In An Axe-Throwing Contest

3 days ago 0

The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest