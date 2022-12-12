Earlier this year, the Australian artist Gordi released a new EP, Inhuman, and she’s wrapping up 2022 with a fresh cover. Today, Gordi has offered up her own take on “One Crowded Hour,” a song by the fellow down-under band Augie March, which appeared on their 2006 album Moo, You Bloody Choir. Her “One Crowded Hour” covered is paired with a live version of her 2020 Our Two Skins single “Unready,” which was recorded at the Sydney Opera House. Check it out below.

<a href="https://gordi.bandcamp.com/album/one-crowded-hour">One Crowded Hour by Gordi</a>