The Australian singer-songwriter Gordi, a 2016-vintage Stereogum Artist To Watch, has been doing a lot lately — a single with Troye Sivan, a Dolly Parton cover, a Julien Baker remix. Next month, she’ll release Inhuman, a new EP that she recorded in studios around the world. We’ve already posted first single “Way I Go,” and now Gordi has also shared “Inhuman,” a song about about transforming yourself into a robot as a way of coping with earthly stresses.

Gordi was a doctor before she became a full-time musician, and “Inhuman” draws on that experience. Gordi sings through a computerized voice filter over swells of synth and guitar, and she captures a certain sense of sad-but-comforting disassociation. Here’s how she describes the song in a press release:

When I wrote “Inhuman,” I was thinking about the blackened roadsides on my drive from Sydney to Lismore in 2019. I had to turn back halfway because the fires were too out of control. I was supposed to start work in Lismore Hospital on the Monday, where I would meet countless patients who couldn’t be discharged because their homes had been destroyed. Hearing one story after the next made me numb, and being numb to that sort of tragedy feels like forgetting to be human.

Check out the Triana Hernandez-directed “Inhuman” video below.

The Inhuman EP is out 8/19 on Jagjaguwar.