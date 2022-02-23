Just the other day, we got a new Troye Sivan collaboration, “Trouble” featuring Jay Som. Now, the Australian pop performer has quickly followed that up with another collaboration: “Wait” featuring fellow Aussie Gordi. Both songs are originals Sivan recorded for the movie Three Months (streaming now on Paramount+), which he stars in opposite Ellen Burstyn. Just like “Trouble,” “Wait” is produced by Styalz Fuego.

This isn’t the first time Sivan and Gordi have joined forces — they first collaborated on the 2018 track “Postcard,” which appeared on the former’s Bloom album. Opening up about her latest work with Sivan, Gordi says:

I love collaborating with Troye. He has this unique way of speaking in images that we then try and translate into melody and lyrics. Our instincts with songwriting really seem to align and after our work on “Postcard,” I was excited to have another chance to work together. He told me all about 3 Months and said he wanted to write an original song for it. As a proud member of the queer community, I felt a deep connection to the film. We wanted to write a song that was worthy of the story.

Listen to “Wait” below.