Troye Sivan & Jay Som – “Trouble”

New Music February 17, 2022 1:46 PM By James Rettig
0

Troye Sivan & Jay Som – “Trouble”

New Music February 17, 2022 1:46 PM By James Rettig
0

Here’s something of an unexpected collaboration: Australian star Troye Sivan has teamed up with Jay Som for a new song called “Trouble.” The track is featured in Three Months, a coming-of-age film that Sivan stars in and which will premiere on Paramount+ next week. Jay Som is co-billed on the song and she gets whole pulsating verses on “Trouble,” and also presumably contributed the track’s watery guitar tones.

Jay Som’s most recent project was another collaboration, too. Last year she linked up with Palehound’s Ellen Kempner for an album as Bachelor, Doomin’ Sun.

Listen to “Trouble” below.

Here’s a trailer for Three Months:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover”

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Beach House Once Twice Melody

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Hurray For The Riff Raff Life On Earth

2 days ago 0

Dr. Dre & Friends’ Super Bowl Halftime Show Was A Blockbuster Victory-Lap Nostalgia Act

3 days ago 0

Watch Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, & Snoop Dogg Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest