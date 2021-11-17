Gordi – “Grass Is Blue” (Dolly Parton Cover)

Sophie Payten, the Artist To Watch alumna known as Gordi, released her second album Our Two Skins in the summer of 2020 and its companion remix album this past January. This year she teamed with Alex Lahey on “Dino’s.” And now, to go along with her cover of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” from last year, she has covered a song by Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton.

Gordi’s choice of Parton material is the title track from her 1999 album The Grass Is Blue. She has effectively translated it into her own grand and glimmering indie aesthetic. On Twitter, she writes, “I wanted to cover it because Dolly funded the Moderna vaccine and is an all round queen.” The cover arrives with a video directed by Triana Hernandez, which you can find below along with Parton’s original recording of the song.