Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Returns To #1 For A Fourth Straight December

In the late 2010s, as streaming became more and more of a dominant force in music consumption, decades-old Christmas songs began consistently reaching new chart peaks during the holiday season. The queen of that phenomenon has been Mariah Carey, whose “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hit the top 10 for the first time in 2017 and reached #1 in 2019, ultimately spending three weeks atop the Hot 100. The song returned to #1 for two weeks in 2020 and again spent three weeks on top in 2021. Now that we’re into the thick of yuletide festivities, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is back at #1 for the fourth December in a row.

As Billboard counts it, Carey’s carol is the first song to hit #1 in four distinct runs on the chart. Lots of songs have popped in and out of the #1 spot without really disappearing from the public consciousness; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” had five separate runs at #1 this year alone. But “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has dropped out of the chart entirely in the months between Christmases, so its returns to the throne represent distinct (if predictable) surges in popularity. The track has now spent nine weeks total at #1, extending Carey’s record for the most weeks at #1 to 88. (Her closest competitor, Rihanna, has spent 60 weeks atop the chart.)