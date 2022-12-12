Angelo Badalamenti Dead At 85

Angelo Badalamenti has died at 85, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Badalamenti was born in Brooklyn in 1937. As a teenager, he played piano on the resort circuit in the Catskill Mountains. He went on to attend the Eastman School Of Music at the University Of Rochester, and ended up finishing his degree at the Manhattan School Of Music. While working as a music teacher in Brooklyn for much of the ’60s, he also served as an arranger and songwriter — working with the likes of Nina Simone and Shirley Bassey — but his first credit as a film composer was under the name Andy Badale, when he scored the action film Gordon’s War in 1973.

His renown as a composer kicked off once he met David Lynch. Badalamenti was originally hired to be Isabella Rossellini’s vocal coach, but he went on to score and supervise the entire soundtrack for Lynch’s 1986 film Blue Velvet. He became one of Lynch’s closest collaborators, and Badalamenti scored his films Wild At Heart, Lost Highway, The Straight Story, and Mulholland Drive. He also worked on Lynch’s television series Twin Peaks, and he wrote the show’s iconic theme song — he won the Best Pop Instrumental Performance Grammy Award for “Twin Peaks Theme” in 1991. Badalamenti also composed the score for Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and the 2017 Twin Peaks: The Return limited series.

Outside of his collaborations with Lynch, Badalamenti composed the scores for numerous other films, including A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and movies directed by Paul Schrader, Jane Campion, and Danny Boyle. He wrote the opening theme for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, and in 1993 he collaborated with Anthrax on a Twin Peaks-inspired track “Black Lodge.” He produced albums for Julee Cruise and Marianne Faithfull, and worked with a long list of artists that included David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Pet Shop Boys, James leader Tim Booth, and many more.

In 2008, Badalamenti recieved a Lifetime Achievement Award at the World Soundtrack Awards, and in 2011, the American Society Of Composers, Authors And Publishers gave him the Henry Mancini Award.