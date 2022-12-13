SZA Announces 2023 North American Tour

Last week, SZA released her long-awaited sophomore album SOS, and today she’s announced a North American tour that will take place next year. SZA will be performing on her own in arenas for the first time, and she’ll be bringing Omar Apollo as an opener. The dates kick off in Columbus on February 21 and the tour will wrap up in Los Angeles on March 22. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (December 16) at noon local time. Here’s the itinerary:

02/21 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/22 Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/24 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/25 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/27 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/28 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

03/04 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/07 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/09 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/13 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

03/14 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/16 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

More details here.