SZA Announces 2023 North American Tour

News December 13, 2022 10:23 AM By James Rettig
0

SZA Announces 2023 North American Tour

News December 13, 2022 10:23 AM By James Rettig
0

Last week, SZA released her long-awaited sophomore album SOS, and today she’s announced a North American tour that will take place next year. SZA will be performing on her own in arenas for the first time, and she’ll be bringing Omar Apollo as an opener. The dates kick off in Columbus on February 21 and the tour will wrap up in Los Angeles on March 22. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (December 16) at noon local time. Here’s the itinerary:

02/21 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/22 Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/24 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/25 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/27 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/28 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*
03/04 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/07 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/09 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/10 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/13 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
03/14 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/16 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/18 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
03/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

More details here.

Related

Premature Evaluation: SZA SOS
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

It’s Bad Bitch O’Clock Somewhere: Watch Lizzo Get Wasted With Seth Meyers

57 mins ago 0

Kehlani Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Fan At UK Show

2 hours ago 0

Watch Sam Smith And Cyndi Lauper Perform At Respect For Marriage Act Signing Ceremony

4 hours ago 0

Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Offered Her $1 Million To Keep Quiet About Shooting: “I Can’t Go To Jail”

4 hours ago 0

FAIM – “Silver Spoon”

7 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest