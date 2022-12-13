SZA Announces 2023 North American Tour
Last week, SZA released her long-awaited sophomore album SOS, and today she’s announced a North American tour that will take place next year. SZA will be performing on her own in arenas for the first time, and she’ll be bringing Omar Apollo as an opener. The dates kick off in Columbus on February 21 and the tour will wrap up in Los Angeles on March 22. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (December 16) at noon local time. Here’s the itinerary:
02/21 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/22 Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/24 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/25 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/27 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/28 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*
03/04 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/07 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/09 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/10 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/13 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
03/14 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/16 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/18 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
03/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
More details here.