Watch Mike Patton Try To Take Out A Drone At Knotfest Chile

News December 13, 2022 11:07 AM By James Rettig
0

Drones have become another nuisance that artists have to deal with at shows nowadays. Last month, Axl Rose begged the audience to leave their drones at home when coming to see Guns N’ Roses.

And at Knotfest Chile over the weekend, Mike Patton tried to take out a drone that flew near the stage during his Mr. Bungle set. Video from the concert shows Patton first giving the drone the finger, then goading it closer to him before he attempts to take it out with his microphone.

And, luckily for us, we also get to see the whole incident from the drone’s POV, too … both videos are pretty funny. Check them out below.

At the same fest, a fan breathed fire during Pantera’s set:

